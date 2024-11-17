Destiny 2’s Xur is selling a god roll Pulse Rifle to rival Bygones

Destiny 2’s Xur has returned to the Tower for the final time before Revenant Act 2 launches, and he’s got a specific Pulse Rifle in stock that Guardians will want to snag before he departs.

The so-called Agent of the Nine’s current inventory will disappear with him as part of the weekly reset on November 19, and this Nightshade roll isn’t one you want to miss.

This curated roll of the Vanguard-branded Pulse is packing perks perfectly suited to the Crucible and wider PvP, and you’ll only need to part ways with 17 Strange Coins to pick it up. A modest amount, but if you’re still not sure if it’s worth the asking price, see below for the full list of perks to help you decide.

Article continues after ad

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds

High-Caliber Rounds Perk 1: Under Pressure

Under Pressure Perk 2: Headseeker

Headseeker Masterwork: Range

Xur’s Nightshade roll is top-tier for PvP.

Meta Analysis

Belonging to the Lightweight Frame archetype, Nightshade is a snappy, extremely light Pulse with an incredible base Aim Assistance stat of 68.

Article continues after ad

While these pros are balanced by lower Range and Impact, the nature of Destiny 2’s PvP meta right now favors mid-range engagements, with Heavy-Burst and Aggressive frames seeing little use outside of Exotic powerhouses such as Graviton Lance.

Comparable to Revenant’s reprised Bygones, Nightshade has slightly less range and magazine size, but far higher Handling and Reload Speed. High-caliber Rounds offsets this disadvantage almost entirely by providing a boost to Range, while Under Pressure and Headseeker pair perfectly to provide increased accuracy and a more consistent TTK respectively.

Article continues after ad

Don’t sleep on the guaranteed Origin Trait, either. Nadir Focus grants additional accuracy and range on sustained fire. With all perks procced, this roll becomes an absurdly consistent primary much easier to obtain than Bygones, which requires grinding Gambit in the hopes of favorable RNG.

For more best-in-class meta recommendations for Episode Revenant, see our in-depth breakdown of every meta gun in Episode Revenant.