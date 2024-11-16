Weak Destiny 2 Supers finally getting buffed in Revenant Act 2 but it’s not enough

Bungie has outlined massive changes being made to Destiny 2’s PvE sandbox with the arrival of Revenant Act 2 guaranteed to shake up the meta.

The second chapter of Episode Revenant goes live on November 19 with Weekly Reset, bringing new loot to chase and content to play. However, Bungie’s also taking the opportunity to buff several underperforming subclasses players have long been requesting improvements for.

In a lengthy blog post on November 14, the developer explained how it overcorrected in standardizing Super recharge rates, resulting in creating “an extremely lopsided pick rate for one-off Supers versus their roamer counterparts.”

To address this, the studio has reassessed “damage-based recharge parameters for all roaming Supers against PvE combatants only.” Post-update, the amount of Super energy generated from damaging enemies should be increased by “roughly 3x” that in the live game.

“The intent here is that you are more likely to have a roaming Super when you need it for that panic activation or to jump an enemy spawn point,” Bungie continued, adding that has also increased their damage against Champions by “30-55% depending on the Super.”

The Supers affected by these buffs include:

Hunter

Arc Staff

Golden Gun Excludes Celestial Nighthawk variant as it is classified as a one-off Super.

Spectral Blades

Silkstrike

Titan

Fists of Havoc

Burning Maul Excludes Pyrogale Gauntlets variant as it is classified as a one-off Super.

Hammer of Sol

Sentinel Shield

Glacial Quake

Bladefury

Warlock

Stormtrance

Daybreak

Nova Warp

Winter’s Wrath

Bungie Stormtrance has struggled to maintain relevance in Destiny 2’s sandbox

While, in a general sense, these improvements are positive, some players haven’t been convinced that they go far enough in rectifying some of the looter shooter’s most underperforming Supers.

“Stormtrance will still not be used after the roaming Super update,” claimed one user on Destiny 2’s subreddit. “Arclock in general is hampered by how bad the Supers are and the lack of survivability. It doesn’t matter how many times you can get Stormtrance because it still does no damage,” they continued, followed by numerous responses in unanimous agreement.

Aware that the above represents a “major change,” Bungie said it intends to continue evaluating how roaming Supers perform in the “coming weeks and months.” Guardians still dissatisfied with the potency (or lack thereof) of their favorite Super on post-update may need to continue waiting for a perfect balance to be struck.

As always, it’s better to deploy these types of major buffs in incremental doses to prevent another Forsaken Nova Warp situation, but we’ll just have to wait and see how everything shakes out.

For a full breakdown of everything coming in Revenant Act 2, check out our dedicated hub.