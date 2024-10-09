Destiny 2 Episode Revenant just made Vault management infinitely easier

Destiny 2 Episode Revenant went live on October 8, adding new content, sweeping sandbox changes, and huge quality-of-life improvements, including an undocumented overhaul to Vault storage.

Post-update, Guardians can now access their Vault directly mid-activity and utilize a new ‘Vault Mode’ toggle from the Character screen. When activated, the latter replaces Equip with Store, allowing players to send any drops they pick up straight to storage without opening the Vault or returning to Orbit.

Considering the quantity of loot obtained from seasonal activities introduced in Echoes and Revenant, the ability to offload weapons and armor in seconds is a huge QoL change, surprisingly left out of the 8.1.0 patch notes.

On Reddit, fans described the update as “huge”, with many unaware that the UI upgrade existed.

Vault Mode can be accessed from the Character screen.

“Being able to access our Vault from anywhere is huge. Getting a Vault Mode so you don’t keep accidentally putting things in the Vault is great,” one user replied.

“This genuinely has massive implications for my enjoyment of the game,” came another, while others admitted their “mind was blown” upon discovering the new functionality.

Interestingly, there doesn’t appear to be any limitation on when Vault Mode can be used. Even in activities where equipment is locked, items can be freely deposited and retrieved, although the restriction on changing equipment remains, as expected.

Revenant is shaping up to be a strong follow-up to Echoes. In addition to each Act’s story content no longer being locked behind weekly reset, the Fallen and Scorn-centric season introduces bespoke new systems in the form of Tonics and an expanded version of Into the Light’s popular Onslaught activity.

On top of that, the new Dungeon Vesper’s Host is scheduled to drop on Friday, October 11, and will feature a Contest Mode for the first 48 hours of release. Check out our hub for more information.

