Destiny 2 Dec 7 update patch notes: Super charge times, stasis changes, ability cooldowns

Desinty 2 is getting a serious update. On November 18, the developers revealed the full patch notes, showing sweeping changes to super generation, stasis, ability cooldowns, and more.

Destiny 2 is drawing ever closer to its new Witch Queen expansion and Season 16 in early 2022, with Dawning to come just before that in the 2021 holiday season.

If those changes weren’t enough, devs have announced an absolutely massive set of patch notes on November 18 that are set to hit live servers on December 7.

Here’s the full breakdown of what to expect from the Destiny 2 update which should have a major impact on supers, stasis, and ability cooldowns for both PvP and PvE.

Destiny 2 update: Supers, stasis, and ability cooldowns are getting big changes

According to the official Bungie blog post, this December 7 update will fine-tune cooldowns and charge times for supers and all abilities, rather than having them all come up on a uniform timer.

“This gives us a new knob to turn when balancing abilities that are too powerful or not powerful enough. Now that we have this new system in place, we’ve done a cooldown-tuning pass of all the subclass abilities in the game, tuning each ability’s cooldown time against its power output,” said devs in the post.

This means that different subclasses grenades, special abilities, and supers will all charge at varying rates based on how effective they tend to be in-game, with lesser impactful abilities now changing more quickly.

Here’s a breakdown of how fast super’s will now charge, organized in tiers by developers:

Tier 5 (Fastest Regeneration) Well of Radiance

Tier 4 Blade Barrage Silence and Squall

Tier 3 Shadowshot Burning Maul Arc Staff Nova Bomb Thundercrash

Tier 2 Golden Gun Chaos Reach Nova Warp Stormtrance Daybreak Sentinel Shield

Tier 1 (Slowest Regeneration) Spectral Blades Fist of Havoc Hammer of Sol Glacial Quake Winter’s Wrath



In addition to this adjustment, stasis crystals are also getting an overhaul and a massive nerf to-boot.

Now, rather than freezing enemies in PvP, stasis will now only slow enemies and they’ll do far less damage upon their destruction. Things should stay mostly the same for stasis in PvE and should even feel potential a bit stronger as detonation damage is being increased by over 50%.

All of these changes come amid a massive patch that should serve to spice up the Destiny 2 gameplay experience significantly, making gunplay a higher priority than ever.

Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack patch notes

The full patch notes are quite lengthy and can be accessed in full on Bungie’s website for those interested in the complete breakdown.

As a reminder, these patch notes are set to go live on December 7, likely coming alongside a sizeable file update.