How to get Alethonym catalyst in Destiny 2

The Alethonym catalyst provides a big upgrade to the powerful Destiny 2 Exotic, and here’s how to easily unlock it and what it does.

The Episode Revenant update saw all kinds of new weapons get added, including Alethonym, an Exotic Grenade Launcher that uses primary ammo.

Its intrinsic perk, Harvester Spike, lets it create remnants, which can be consumed to produce both Special and Heavy ammo bricks for your fireteam. This makes it a great choice in high-end activities where ammo is hard to come by.

While it’s already strong, the Grenade Launcher can be made even better by equipping the Exotic catalyst. However, to do so, you’ll first need to unlock it, so we’ve put together this guide breaking down exactly how to do so. Here’s how to get the Alethonym catalyst in Destiny 2.

How to unlock Alethonym Exotic catalyst

The Alethonym catalyst is unlocked by reaching Rank 145 on the Episode Revenant Season Pass.

However, you won’t be able to do that until Revenant Act 2 begins on November 19, 2024, as Act 1 only lets Guardians reach Rank 100, with more season pass ranks coming in later acts.

Alethonym catalyst: What does it do?

The Alethonym catalyst adds One For All to the Exotic Grenade Launcher, a powerful perk that increases damage by 35% for 10 seconds after you hit three separate enemies within three seconds of each other.

This is a strong option on Alethonym, as you’ll be able to constantly procc it by targeting clusters of enemies and hitting them all at once. It’s always going to be useful to have a 35% damage boost with no extra effort required, so we’d recommend unlocking this catalyst as soon as possible.

