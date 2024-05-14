Time to roll for initiative – D&D’s Vecna is finally coming to Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is about to get a little more (un)deadly with the terrifying Dungeons & Dragons villain Vecna set to join the game in its next chapter.

Known as The Whispered One, Lord of the Rotted Tower, The Master of Secrets, or just Vecna, this character is a key villain in Dungeons & Dragons adventures and has grown in popularity immensely after appearing in the beloved D&D series Critical Role, and in Stranger Things as their primary antagonist.

Now, he’s coming to the video game world in a brand new format, acting as the new enemy in Dead by Daylight as part of its exciting Dungeons & Dragons chapter.

Article continues after ad

The Dead by Daylight: Dungeons & Dragons chapter marks an exciting period for the popular multiplayer horror experience.

It’ll be bringing in the memorable villain as well as adding some exciting new spells, some clever D&D-inspired mechanics, and even two new bardic heroes in the form of an Elf named Aestri Yazar, and a Human called Baermar Uraz to help you defeat the powerful Lich for good, or just escape his clutches.

Article continues after ad

However, while the two new characters and D&D spells are certainly exciting, it’s Vecna that will really cause a stir in the upcoming update. After all, his four added spells, deadly new land, and exciting new loot (should you roll high enough) will make him a battle many will never forget.

Article continues after ad

While the Dead by Daylight: Dungeons & Dragons chapter isn’t out just yet, players will be able to test out the new adventure as part of the Steam limited-time public test until it fully releases soon.

Vecna, and the Dead by Daylight: Dungeons & Dragons chapter will be made available on all supported platforms on June 3, 2024, so make sure to polish up your dice and be ready to roll for initiative against this fatal foe.