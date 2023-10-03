Wild Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty build makes V faster than Sonic

Cyberpunk 2077 players have discovered a way to allow V to fly through the air and traverse the new map from the Phantom Liberty DLC in a fast-paced way that mimics the way some of gaming’s greatest speedsters.

Upon its initial launch, Cyberpunk 2077 failed to live up to expectations due to game-ending bugs, glitches, and many other critical issues. However, years on, the game has been able to pick up traction.

The recent release of the game’s first major DLC, Phantom Liberty, has introduced many new gameplay styles and options for Cyberpunk players, seeing thousands flock back to the title in droves.

One particular build paired with specific cybernetic equipment allows players to fly through the air as though they have modded the game. For those interested in being able to access this new air dash perk, here is what you have to unlock and upgrade in order to do so.

CD PROJEKT RED The Phantom Liberty DLC introduced new abilities for players to use

How to unlock the flying jump ability in Cyberpunk 2077

First and foremost, players have to make sure they are sinking their attribute points into the Reflex perks section. The air dash perk can be found in the third tier of Reflex, meaning playing have to sink 15 points in order to unlock it.

While the first two points of the air dash perk don’t offer up much excitement, the third point unlocks the air dash ability. According to PC Gamer, once this has been unlocked, players simply head over to Ripperdoc and get the Reinforced Tendons cyberware.

YouTubers and content creators have been sharing their builds and showcasing just how effecting this jump and flying feature is.

Combining these two things will give players the chance to jump and basically fly through the air with V. To execute, jump, dash forward, and then jump again. However, it is important to note that the ability is not perfect. V will sometimes trip and fall if they collide with objects and other items in the world.

However, for an ability that seems as though it should be a glitch or mod, this flying jump feature allows players to traverse the world of Cyberpunk 2077 in a fast-paced and easy way.

