Everything you need to know about hacking in Cyberpunk 2077 - Dexerto

Cyberpunk 2077

Everything you need to know about hacking in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 30/Oct/2020 14:42

by Kieran Bicknell
Cyberpunk 2077 Hacking guide

With its dystopian nature, cyber-heavy landscape, and seedy underworld, the world of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 is a hacker’s dream. Here’s our guide to everything you need to know about hacking in Cyberpunk 2077.

Set in a dystopian future, Cyberpunk 2077 embraces technology as the cure for all issues. Implants, chips, cybernetics… you name it, Night City will have it.

Naturally, all this technology leaves the door open to skillful hackers to exploit. In Cyberpunk 2077, the Netrunner class are the natural hackers, and are perfect for a less-violent approach to life in Night City.

Hacking goes far beyond simply accessing computers, so read on for our full guide to Hacking in the game.

Cyberpunk Robot HackingSkilled hackers will be able to manipulate enemy robots to avoid direct combat.

Hacking skill in Cyberpunk 2077

Since cybernetics are intrinsically woven into the very fabric of life in Night City, hackers are practically walking around in a living, breathing playground.

Players that choose the Netrunner path will have the best odds of becoming a successful hacker, but it is unclear whether this will be an attribute that is only accessible by this class.

Hacking abilities are leveled up by progressing through the game, with the ‘intelligence’ attribute having the closest tie to the hacking skill. Attributes dictate the upper-level limit of skills that fall underneath their category: E.G if intelligence is level 5, you can only reach level 5 of the hacking skill.

Players also need to put their skill to good use. Skills need to be used ‘in the field’ in order to practice and level them up, with more skill-related actions being unlocked as you progress.

Hacking characters in Cyberpunk 2077

Since there are so many cybernetic implants and enhancements in the game, players can manipulate this technology through hacking.

Once skilled enough, players are able to hack into individual cybernetics – arms, legs and other prosthetics are all fair game in Night City.

This unusual skill will no doubt prove useful throughout the course of the game, with the ability to control the enemy’s features to end fights before they even begin.

Infiltrating networks in Cyberpunk 2077

Of course, no hacking ability would be complete without being able to infiltrate systems from the outside. Security systems are rife in Night City, and a skilled hacker is able to exploit them for their own personal gain.

To hack into an access point, players must complete a hacking ‘mini-game.’ The difficulty of the game will reflect the level of the access point that is being breached. Mini-games will get more difficult as the access points level up, though they will also open up more options within the hack.

Once breached, players will have access to a range of networks. Of course, the basic surveillance systems will be able to be used to locate enemies, but hacking goes much further than this.

For example, in the ‘deep dive’ video preview of Cyberpunk 2077, we see a Netrunner hacking a boxing robot, which then proceeded to pummel its opponent. Being able to control robots from afar may allow players to complete missions without a scratch on them, if they’re clever.

Quickhacks and Daemons

Thankfully, players won’t need to go through the tricky access point mini-game every time they want to hack. Once access has been gained via the initial hack, players will be able to ‘quickhack’ any items on that particular system.

For example, they will be able to hack a security turret to turn on its own men, or perhaps command a sentry to change course to remain undetected.

Daemons are another useful feature within the Cyberpunk world. Players are able to upload commands (Daemons) to systems in the same fashion as quickhacks.

Examples of this would be to issue a ‘shutdown’ command to enemy cyberware, or cause malfunctions in generic machinery to create distractions.

Performing quickhacks and using Daemons consumes Cyberdeck energy, so it is important to master this skill if you want to become a skilled hacker.

Cyberpunk 2077 hacking carsPlayers will be able to hack into some vehicles depending on their skill level.

Vehicle hacking

Hacking in Cyberpunk 2077 can also be used to hitch a ride in Night City, so long as you’re skilled enough.

It has been confirmed that most vehicles you encounter will have a built-in chip, known as an SID. This is essentially the Cyberpunk equivalent of keys, meaning you can’t access, drive, or hack a vehicle without a matching SID chip.

However, this is where hackers can gain an advantage. Alongside accessing security systems and cybernetics, players can also hack parked vehicles to gain access.

Once accessed, players can either make use of the car or upload malware to their systems, but unfortunately, players are not able to keep any stolen vehicles.

With its release date now scheduled for December 10, there will no doubt be more information on hacking to come. Be sure to check back regularly for updates.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 devs hit back at death threats over delay

Published: 28/Oct/2020 16:39 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 18:58

by Lauren Bergin
After Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed yet again, until December 10, senior developer at CD Projekt RED, Andzej Zawadzki, revealed that members of the team had been receiving death threats.

As anyone following the gaming scene knows, Cyberpunk 2077 has become 2020’s most talked-about title. There are several reasons for this: the game’s beautifully crafted dystopian world, the cast of Hollywood stars like Keanu Reeves, but mainly discussion centers around the fact that the game is constantly being delayed.

The most recent delay is officially the fourth in the game’s development, with CD Projekt Red pushing the release back until December 10.

While the hype around the game is still there, this announcement has become one step too many for a lot of Cyberpunk fans, and has unleashed a wealth of backlash upon the game’s developers: including death threats.

CDPR dev calls out death threats

While a vast majority of fans simply vented their disappointment and anger on Twitter in response to the announcement, some fans were so upset to even send the developers death threats.

Senior developer Andrzej Zawadzki released a plea on Twitter which asked fans to remember that the death threats they are sending are being received by real people behind the computer screens.

“I understand you’re feeling angry… However, sending death threats to developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong,” the senior game designer wrote.

On October 28, the developer tweeted out again, this time sharing a screenshot with an example of a message he’d received from a tilted fan over the game’s delay.

“This is one of the mildest messages some of us got. There were far, FAR worse. Every single one is being reported. We will not let it go through,” he said. “Do not treat it lightly. Do not ignore it. It is serious.”

The messages he shared claimed the user knew where he lived, and that he would be “finished” if they didn’t release Cyberpunk on time. Zawadzki’s family were also threatened.

The response from fans was generally receptive, as while many acknowledged that the game’s delay caused irritation, death threats are a step in the completely wrong direction.

Fans are already holding CD Projekt Red accountable, but sending such vitriol to the developers is never acceptable. Death threats are never the answer to problems – in reality, they just create more. So while anger over the game’s delay is understandable, it’s likely also out of the control of individual developers.

All that’s left to do is hold our breaths that we see Cyberpunk 2077 sometime in 2020.