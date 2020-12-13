How to unlock free Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077

Introduced in the game’s first teaser trailer, the Mantis Blades have been an iconic symbol of Cyberpunk 2077 ever since. Players can now find and use these powerful weapons, and here’s the easiest way to unlock these legendary cyberweapons for free.

Revealed in the game’s first teaser trailer back in 2013, the weapons known as Mantis Blades have captivated Cyberpunk 2077 fans for the last eight years. With the official release of Cyberpunk 2077 on December 10, players are able to obtain the Mantis Blades and try them out.

Using the steps outlined in a helpful guide from YouTuber ‘JorRaptor’, players can find and acquire the Mantis Blades without firing a single shot!

(Check out the Mantis Blades in the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer below, at the 00:57 mark)

What are Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077? – Legendary Cyberweapon

As their name implies, the Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077 are a powerful set of melee cyberweapons. These dual-blades are implanted in the user’s forearms and remain hidden until ready for use.

The Mantis Blades allow V to engage in quick hand-to-hand combat with slashing and cutting. They also unlock an ability to jump over large distances and hit V’s target with the blades, dealing serious damage.

Even for a player focused on a stealth or ranged-combat build, adding these weapons to your arsenal is a smart decision. The base and physical damage values will scale with the player’s current level, and the blades can also inflict crit and bleeding damage, making them incredibly powerful.

How to get the Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077

There are several ways for players to acquire the Mantis Blades, but some options can be expensive or difficult. Following the steps outlined in JorRaptor’s video, players can acquire the Mantis Blades in a matter of minutes:

Travel to the City Center district, specifically the Corpo Plaza Make note of the side job marker on the map, in the upper-left-hand area outside of the large traffic circle Make your way to the side job location Save your game before entering the side job area (there is a chance the Mantis Blades will not spawn, and if this happens you can re-load your last save and try again) Enter the side job area and look for a chest on the right-hand wall, just past a body on the ground Loot the chest, and you should see the Mantis Blades available If the blades do not appear, re-load your last save and repeat the process until they do At this point, you can either exit the area and avoid fighting the side job’s boss (who will stop attacking you once you leave), or you can defeat the enemy to obtain a Legendary-tier Katana Go see a ripperdoc to have the Mantis Blades installed, and they will then be available to equip

A visual demonstration of this process can be found in the video below, courtesy of YouTuber JorRaptor:

In addition to powerful base damage, the blades can also be modded to increase damage or apply other special effects. There are also several skills in the Blades skill tree that will buff the effectiveness of the Mantis Blades.

Whether players are looking to create a pure Mantis Blades build, or just want to add a powerful melee weapon to their arsenal, the powerful cyber-enhancement in Cyberpunk 2077 is a strong addition to any of the game’s playstyles.