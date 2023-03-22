shroud hints Counter-Strike 2 might let players censor blood and change T/CT terms

Twitch streamer and former CS:GO pro Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has suggested that Valve could allow for some censorship options pertaining to blood and “terrorists.”

Valve finally revealed Counter-Strike 2 on March 22 and the internet has been abuzz with all the new additions coming to the game.

Dr Disrespect, for instance, was impressed with what CS2 has to offer, saying it looked “really good” and “so clean.”

While going through all the information on stream, however, shroud may have let slip that Valve may allow for some customization options to censor blood and change certain terms.

Shroud “says too much” about CS2 on Twitch stream

During a broadcast, shroud brought up how some people felt that the terms “terrorist” and “counter-terrorist” would be removed from the game and chimed in with his thoughts.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said. “I doubt they give one f**k about doing that.”

After a brief pause, however, the Polish-Canadian suggested that Valve could have something else up their sleeve to please everyone.

“But, they might have a setting in the options that would get rid of blood and get rid of…” he stopped himself, seemingly about to suggest that terms including the word “terrorists” could be censored.

“Well, eh, I don’t know if they’d get rid of blood. I don’t know, I’ve said too much,” shroud panicked. “All good. It’s fine.”

Although it does seem like shroud may have slipped up and said more than he should have, it’s important to note that Valve hasn’t confirmed anything just yet about a possible slider.

In any case, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for more on Counter-Strike 2 leading up to its release this summer and beyond.