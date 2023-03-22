Counter-Strike 2 confirms CSGO skins transfer and benefit from new lighting and more

Counter-Strike 2, announced by Valve as the next game in the CS:GO franchise, will carry over all of player’s skins and cosmetic items, the publisher has confirmed.

One concern with the move to Source 2 was how it would impact their skins, some of which are worth a significant amount of money.

It should come as no surprise, but as a relief to many players, that all of your inventory will transfer over.

“Bring your entire CS:GO inventory with you to Counter-Strike 2,” Valve said on the official blog post.

Valve

“Not only will you keep every item you’ve collected over the years, but they’ll all benefit from Source 2 lighting and materials,” the publisher added.

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear how different skins will look, but clearly their designs remain relatively unchanged.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With more players coming into Counter-Strike, prices for skins may increase even more than they have in recent years.

Other changes in Counter-Strike 2 include upgrades to the maps, smokes and tickrate.