How to play Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 is live now for all players. Here’s everything you need to know about downloading and playing CS2.

It’s finally here. The long-awaited sequel to CS:GO, appropriately named Counter-Strike 2, is now available for players to download.

A long tenure of fragging bot awaits, but for those who have been living under a rock and wondering how they can get their hands on CS:GO, here’s all you need to know.

How to install Counter-Strike 2?

Luckily for returning CS:GO players, Counter-Strike 2 will appear as an update to the game in your library. Simply install the update and CS2 will replace CS:GO.

On the other hand, if you were not a CS:GO player but are looking to get into Counter-Strike now, you can easily download the game from the Steam marketplace. The game is free to download, though you might need to make sure there’s enough space.

Do I lose all my skins from CS:GO in CS2?

Valve has confirmed that you will keep all of your existing skins and other items from CS:GO in CS2.

Although all skins, stickers, gloves and knives are the same, some of them have a slightly new appearance, especially when impacted by the new lighting.

However, while all your items are available, you won’t be able to modify them, such as adding or scraping stickers. This will need to be done in CS:GO. Trade-up contracts are also not available in the limited test.

For more guides and information on Counter-Strike 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

