s1mple tells players not to play “sh**” Counter-Strike 2 yet

Counter-Strike 2 has been out for a little over a week and one of the best professional players in the world, Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyljev, is calling for players to wait for updates before playing it professionally.

The release of Counter-Strike 2 has been rocky as multiple players have reported bugs, glitches, and are having an overall bad experience with the title so far. Some have even reported having cheaters ruin their games already.

The game has only been out for about a week at this point, but players expected a more finished product after a beta period that lasted a few months. However, Valve is constantly putting out updates for the game and has heard the community’s many complaints about the current state of CS2.

That being said, many professional CS players have said that the game doesn’t seem ready for high-level competition, with the most recent being NAVI star player s1mple.

s1mple says pros should wait to play Counter-Strike 2

The player posted a video of himself trying to play CS2 on October 5, which saw his PC screen flash and an error message popup on his screen. He then gave his early verdict on the title.

“I can clearly tell that if you want to become CS2 pro you still have three months, don’t play this sh** game rn, wait for updates,” he said on social media.

The transition to CS2 from CS:GO in the professional sphere has already begun as ESL announced last week that ESL Pro Tour and ESP Impact events will move competition to CS2 following the full release of the new title.

However, some events are still going to keep CS:GO around, as BLAST is currently hosting its Fall Showdown on the old version of the game.

Eventually, every pro player will have to get on the CS2 hype train as the game will be played at the next Counter-Strike Major. Whether the title will have all of its problems fixed remains to be seen.