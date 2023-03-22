Can you play Counter-Strike 2 on Linux or macOS?

Valve announced a limited-time playtest for Counter-Strike 2, and fans want to know what platforms they can play on. For macOS and Linux users, here is everything you need to know about CS2.

CS:GO launched in 2012 on MacOS, Playstation 3, Windows, Xbox 360, and Linux two years later. After less than a year, Valve abandoned the console version and completely skipped the next generation of console gaming. The developers never revealed why they scrapped their console ambitions, and it remains to be seen if Valve ever wants to make a leap back over.

Despite falling short on console, the franchise dominates PC gaming and is accessible to most users. However, Valve narrowed its scope with Counter-Strike 2, cutting down on who can access the limited-time beta.

Valve CS:GO 2 releases in Summer, 2023.

Is Counter-Strike 2 on Linux or MacOS?

In the Counter-Strike 2 Steam FAQ, Valve confirmed the CS2 limited test is only available on Windows. The developers did not clarify the platforms on which the full game will be included.

We will provide an update when we learn more about Valve’s plans closer to the Summer release.

