Shroud believes Counter-Strike will “die” with CS2

Twitch star and former CS:GO pro Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has revealed he believes that Counter-Strike will “die” with CS2.

For over a decade, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive remained one of the most popular first-person shooters in the world. Finally, its predecessor arrived on September 27, with Counter-Strike 2 released after it went through months of testing in beta.

Improving gameplay across the board with new features, fans have high hopes for the future of the game. However, in a recent live stream, Twitch star shroud, formerly a professional CS:GO player, isn’t optimistic.

Shroud thinks Counter-Strike will die with CS2

During his October 1 broadcast, shroud called for some changes to the responsive smokes in the new first-person shooter, before he revealed he believes that Counter-Strike 2 will be the end of the franchise.

“They need to delete the smoke effect,” he said. “When you run out of the smoke when you’re f**king Batman. They literally need to delete that from this game.

“I think this game dies. CS dies with two. I think it does. I firmly believe that.”

However, his teammates could only disagree with the former pro, hitting back and calling him out for being negative.

“I feel like you’re a being a little negative,” said his teammate. “It’s just the truth, I think it does,” shroud replied. “I think it’s the end of Counter-Strike with this game. Which I mean, we had a good run no?”

The streamer added: “We definitely did. Think about it.”

While shroud believes it could be the end of the franchise, it’s clear Counter-Strike 2 shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, absolutely dominating as the most-played game on Steam currently.