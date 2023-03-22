s1mple, Twistzz, more CSGO pros react to Counter-Strike 2 reveal

With Valve finally lifting the veil on Counter-Strike 2, many CS:GO pros have voiced their opinion about some of the changes that the game is bringing. Here’s what they had to say.

Valve has officially revealed the first details about Counter-Strike 2, the latest entry in the iconic FPS franchise. A limited test beta will be available later today, with the game due to be released to all players sometime in the summer.

In a series of videos, Valve began to lift the veil on the many changes that Counter-Strike 2 will bring, including visual and audio improvements, dynamic smoke grenades and overhauled maps.

More details will be released in the weeks and months leading up to the game’s release, with Valve stating that the limited test “only evaluates a subset of Counter-Strike 2’s features”. Still, there is already a lot to process, and the first reactions from professional players have started to come in.

CSGO pros react to Counter-Strike 2 reveal

Swedish veteran Patrik ‘f0rest’ Lindberg was one of the players and community figures who playtested Counter-Strike 2 in Valve’s Seattle headquarters earlier this year.

On Twitter, the former NIP star admitted that it was hard to keep quiet about the changes that the game is introducing.

“I did travel to test, with some amazing peeps,” he wrote. “But my poker face game was too strong. This will be beautiful.”

CS:GO streamer Erik ‘fl0m’ Flom confirmed that he also tested the new game alongside former pro Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund and broadcast members Jason “moses” O’Toole, Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill, Alex “Machine” Richardson, Harry “JustHarry” Russell and Hugo Byron.

“Outside of the gameplay, most of my experience at Valve HQ goes way against the vision and idea most people have for the devs,” moses wrote.

“At one point in the room there were 20+ devs standing behind watching us scrim CS2 throughout the day.”

Shortly after NAVI’s victory against Outsiders in the ESL Pro League 17 playoffs, Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev sat down with the tournament’s broadcast talent. As he watched the dynamic smoke grenades, the Ukrainian superstar could not hide his astonishment.

In a video posted on Twitter, FaZe shared the reactions of their players as they watched the videos released by Valve about Counter-Strike 2.

On Twitter, FaZe star Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken could not contain his amazement. “So excited for the future of CS with CS2,” he wrote.

Below you can find reactions from other pros and community figures to the big reveal:

