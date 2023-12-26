CS2 players discover new NVIDIA exploit that lets them see through smokes and flashes

Counter-Strike 2 players have uncovered a new exploit with the NVIDIA GeForce driver settings, allowing them to see through smokes and flashes.

Counter-Strike 2 has seen more than a few bugs since its launch in September 2023, wall hacks, movement bugs, and infinite nades, just to name a few.

Yet another exploit has emerged in Counter-Strike 2, this time with players uncovering a glitch with NVIDIA driver settings which enables them to see through active smokes in-game.

The exploit can be achieved by using the Ge Force experience filters while playing in-game, applying certain experience filters allows the silhouettes of other players to be seen through smokes and flashes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although character models hidden behind smokes aren’t fully rendered, even a shadow is enough of a visual cue to tell players where they should target to take down an opponent.

It’s not the first time that drivers have posed a problem for CS2.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Last month AMD’s Anti-Lag+ feature had to be removed after it unintentionally triggered Valve’s Anti-Cheat system, resulting in a wave of baseless VAC bans.

The NVIDIA exploit was also discussed in a thread on Reddit, where community members highlighted the dangers in allowing third-party software to access the game’s renderer.

Article continues after ad

“This is not on NVIDIA, but on Valve,” one user said, while another chimed in with “most secure & well-designed Valve game.”

Article continues after ad

Valve Using the Ge Force experience filters to view the game can make players behind smokes or flashes partially visible.

There’s no word on a fix for this latest NVIDIA exploit yet, but Valve is typically swift at addressing these issues.

Until one arrives, players might not want to rely on cover from flashes or smokes in the game.