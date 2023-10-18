Ropz claims Valve is removing configs in Counter-Strike 2

According to rumors from professional players, namely Robin ‘ropz’ Kool, Valve is aiming to remove config executable files from being used in Counter-Strike 2, in an attempt to standardize the experience.

With CS:GO now replaced by Counter-Strike 2, the community is coming up against various challenges adjusting to all the changes.

One of the obvious focuses from Valve with CS2 has been making the experience for newer players more welcoming, but this has come at the cost of some of the tricks used by experienced players.

Notably, options like left-handed ViewModel and cl_bob values are missing, functionality accessed through the in-game developer console.

As frequent updates continue to roll out for CS2, it is now expected by some in the community that the ability to create and execute configs will be removed.

Ropz says Valve will “99%” remove cfgs

During a discussion on HLTV’s Twitch channel, Counter-Strike caster Chad ‘SPUNJ’ Burchill theorized that Valve is planning to remove configs. Configs allow players to retain their settings, command lists, and more, in a file, which can then be implemented with an execute command in-game.

This is used by players to transfer their settings between systems, or to execute a set of practice commands at once in a practice server, as well as various other uses.

“They [Valve] will do it,” SPUNJ said. “I am almost 100% certain. They want to make it so that when your settings are done when you go to another computer, your settings will carry across.”

In the chat, FaZe Clan player Robin ‘ropz’ Cool confirmed he had heard the same. “Yeah they are probably removing cfg’s which is quite f**ked, rumours are out,” he said.

Later in the stream, ropz confirmed again, stating “They will do it 99%, there is already “cloud” cfg files.”

This would mean that the cfg files, such as settings, would be saved to the cloud, rather than the local system, removing the need for settings configs.

However, removing autoexec configs removes a host of other functionality, such as binding keys to certain functions, for things like jump throws, radar zoom changes, and countless other options.

One solution proposed by HLTV editor Milan ‘Striker’ Švejda was that these options will be moved to the settings menu, such as buy binds.

For now, there is no official confirmation that configs will be removed, but given ropz and SPUNJ’s conviction on the subject, there seems a very high likelihood of it happening soon.