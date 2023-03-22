Can banned CSGO players play Counter-Strike 2? Rules revealed by Valve

Valve’s release of Counter-Strike 2 is now confirmed and if you have been banned on CS:GO but are wondering whether your account can carry over to the sequel, here is everything you need to know.

Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) prevents players from using third-party software in CS:GO to provide an unfair advantage.

Despite the anti-cheat’s best efforts, cheating still plagues casual and competitive matches. On February 14, a pro player was caught cheating live on stream in the BLAST.tv Paris Major qualifiers.

If players under the bright lights aren’t afraid of cheating, you best believe casual players don’t hesitate to use any means necessary to win. In September, CS:GO Stats reported Valve banned over 300,000 players in just 90 days.

Valve CS:GO 2 releases in Summer, 2023.

For those caught cheating, and hoping for a clean slate in Counter-Strike 2, Valve has now delivered a clear statement to users wanting a second chance.

Can players use the same banned CS:GO account to play Counter-Strike 2

On the Counter-Strike 2 limited test Steam FAQ page, Valve confirmed accounts with VAC or game bans in CS:GO cannot play Counter-Strike 2 on VAC Secured servers.

They said: “No. Accounts with VAC or game bans in CS:GO cannot play Counter-Strike 2 on VAC-secured servers.”

