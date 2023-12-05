Counter-Strike 2 devs respond after update triggers unexpected VAC bans

Counter-Strike 2 developers have responded after a botched update caused many innocent players to be permanently banned from the game for unknown reasons.

The latest Counter-Strike 2 update landed on December 4 and merely intended to improve gameplay and fix a handful of existing bugs.

However, fans of the popular first-person shooter were quick to notice an unusual increase in VAC bans almost immediately after the game’s recent update.

And as it turns out, many innocent players were caught up in a whirlwind of false bans.

As the VAC bans rolled in, so did the comments from CS2 players who were clearly frustrated. Many of these players had maintained clean records for years and were nothing but stunned at the sight that they had been permanently banned from Counter-Strike 2.

Among the many unexpected bans were the G2 Team Manager and several professional players, alongside accounts that possessed valuable inventories chocked full of expensive skins.

Comments such as, “False bans, Valve messed up big time this time. I got banned too, lmao,” and “I got banned, clean account for 10 years. No idea wtf is going on,” highlighted the widespread annoyance among the player base.

But many others are just disappointed that apparent cheaters continue to be getting away scot-free all while innocent players are being impacted. “Valve will ban anyone but the cheaters. Somehow the dozens of spinbotters and blatant aimbotters from my premier games from two months ago remain unbanned,” one player said.

Counter-Strike 2 developers have now taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the situation.

In their statement, they acknowledged, “Yesterday’s update mistakenly triggered game bans. We’ve fixed the issue and ban rollbacks are in progress.”

Many of the impacted players have already commented that their unexpected ban has been overturned, suggesting that the problem has been solved for at least a large portion of the community.

And that should come as a relief for the many who had been informed that it had previously taken up to a month for accidental bans to be resolved in the past.