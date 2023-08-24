Can you play CSGO after CS2 releases?

Counter-Strike 2 is the next iteration in the 20-year-long franchise of Counter-Strike, and sequel to the ever-popular Global Offensive. But, if you love CS just as it is, you may be wondering if you can play CS:GO once CS2 is out.

At the time of writing, CS2’s release date is still not set in stone, but it’s expected to launch in September 2023, at the latest.

Whenever it is released for everyone on Steam, there will undoubtedly be a faction of players who yearn for CS:GO; after all, it has been a mainstay in the shooter genre for over 10 years.

So, the question is, will CS:GO be playable once Counter-Strike 2 releases and takes its place?

Will CS:GO be playable once CS2 is out?

Counter-Strike 2 is set to totally replace CS:GO, rendering the previous game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, unplayable. However, what is not clear is whether this will happen immediately, or after a period of time.

Valve says, “Counter-Strike 2 arrives this summer as a free upgrade to CS:GO,” – and the limited-test beta is simply launched from the same game in your Steam library.

It’s expected that when CS2 releases for everyone, your CS:GO game files on Steam will simply be updated with all the Counter-Strike 2 files.

Valve The Counter-Strike 2 beta is still in limited release.

But, similar to when Valve launched Dota2, it was at first a launch option, with players able to select which version of the game they wanted to load up. It’s possible that CS2 and CS:GO will both be launch options for a limited period of time, before CS:GO is eventually removed.

So, for now, there is no confirmation that CS:GO will still be playable after CS2 is released. That means, if you want to get some matches in before it disappears, possibly forever, now is the time.

Will I keep my CS:GO skins and items in CS2?

Yes, all CS:GO skins, stickers, weapons, patches, cases, and capsules in your inventory will be transferred over to Counter-Strike 2. You won’t lose anything when CS:GO is replaced.

Valve

However, some items will look different. Some of this is due to the new lighting and graphics in CS2, which make some skins and stickers look a lot better (and others arguably worse). It is also because some weapon models in CS2, such as the USP-S, Desert Eagle, AK-47, and M4A1-S, have been updated slightly.

What about older versions of Counter-Strike?

Of course, it is currently possible to still play Counter-Strike 1.6 and Counter-Strike: Source.

Although Valve will definitely be keen for everyone to move over to CS2 as soon as it is released, it’s possible that later down the line, a classic version of CS:GO will be released, and nostalgic players may get their wish.

There is also the possibility that modders create an imitation version of CS:GO, although whether this would be frowned upon by Valve or not, we don’t know.

For more on Counter-Strike 2, check out our guides:

