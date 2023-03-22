How to play Counter-Strike 2 limited beta test

Valve finally came out of the shadows to reveal Counter-Strike 2 and surprised fans with a limited test beta. Here’s everything you need to know about accessing the beta.

Instead of a standard release trailer, Valve took a different approach in unveiling the long-awaited Counter-Strike sequel. The developers released a trio of videos on YouTube revealing tick rate improvements, dynamic smoke grenades, and map evolutions.

We also finally have an official release date for CS:GO 2, with the new game slated to release in Summer, 2023. Fortunately for fans unable to wait until then, Valve revealed a limited test beta to help hold fans over.

Without further ado, here is everything we know so far about the CS:GO limited test beta.

Valve CS:GO 2 releases in Summer, 2023.

When does the CS:GO 2 limited test beta start?

The limited test beta began on March 22 and has no official end date. Players can keep track of limited test announcements on the CS:GO 2 blog post.

How to access the CS:GO 2 limited test beta

If you are selected to participate in the Counter-Strike 2 limited test, you will receive a notification on the main menu of CS:GO. More players will be added to the beta over time.

The developers elaborated that a number of factors go into selecting players, like playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing.

If you receive an invitation, select ENROLL and begin the download.

What features are included in the CS:GO 2 limited test beta?

The first Counter-Strke 2 limited test offers deathmatch and unranked competitive matchmaking on Dust2.

Valve added that future limited test releases will offer other game modes, maps, and features.

When a player encounters a bug, the developers recommend sending an email to cs2team@valvesoftware.com with the email title CS2LT report. Valve wants a detailed description of each bug occurrence.

