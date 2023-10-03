Counter-Strike 2 just banned hundreds of cheaters with expensive skins

Valve are cracking down on cheaters in Counter-Strike 2 after a massive VAC ban wave hit hundreds of accounts amid complaints from players at all levels.

With the release of Counter-Strike 2 finally here, those in the CS community who didn’t manage to get into the limited-test phase are now able to check out what Valve has been working on.

While there is plenty of excitement around the new game, there are also a fair few complaints. Many of these stem from cheaters ruining things, as there have been countless numbers of spinbots, wall hacks, and aimbots popping up in matches.

Players from all levels – including FaZe Clan’s Robin ‘Ropz’ Kool – have urged Valve to start dishing out some bans and nip the issue in the bud. Well, it appears those calls have been heard as a massive ban wave has gone out.

Massive CS2 ban wave sees hundreds of cheaters banned

That’s right, on October 2 – just prior to the CS2 update that addressed some movement issues – Valve dropped the banhammer on a few hundred accounts that had bought hacks from a popular cheat seller.

The exact number of accounts that have been banned is, as of now, unknown, but players have continued to find profiles that are now unable to play.

Some players also noted that many of the accounts owned plenty of expensive inventories too – but had been using cheats anyway. In some of the photos that have surfaced, accounts with multiple Dragon Lore AWPs, M4 Howl skins, and old-school stickers are now locked. Some of these are even using cheats to give themselves skins you couldn’t otherwise get – including a StatTrack Glock | Fade.

On top of that, players who had been wrongfully banned after playing the game through Windows 7 have now been given a reprieve and are, once again, unbanned.

It remains to be seen if Vac with continue with the pretty public and widespread VAC waves or if they’ll stick to the classic method of just dealing with cheaters on a smaller scale.