Demon Slayer cosplayer masters Insect Breathing as stunning Shinobu Kocho

Jazmine Leija has stunned Demon Slayer fans yet again with a magnificent Insect Pillar Shinobu Kocho cosplay, and the epic transformation into the popular butterfly-like character is one of the best we’ve seen.

Demon Slayer Season 2’s release date has finally been confirmed for December 5, 2021. Fans can’t wait to pick up where the first season left off in September 2019, especially after waiting more than two years for the story.

Fortunately, cosplayers have kept everyone sane in the meantime by bringing their favorite characters to life. Shinobu Kochu is the fifth-most popular character, CBR says. Naturally, that means she’s popular among cosplayers, too.

Advertisement

Jazmine Leija has been making a splash in the cosplay scene throughout 2021. She left fans speechless fans with incredible takes on Froppy from My Hero Academia and Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

However, as a massive Demon Slayer herself, it was only a matter of time before she added Nezuko Kamado and Mitsuri Kanroji into the mix. Now, she’s rounded it off with an eloquent Shinobu Kocho cosplay, too.

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer tantalizes fans as Mitsuri Kanroji

As always, Jazmine didn’t miss a beat. The cosplay includes the Demon Slayer uniform, the iconic butterfly-patterned robe, the sword, and of course, the large butterfly clip in her slightly blue-colored hair.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaz 💖 (@jazmine_leija)

Jazmine’s influence in the cosplay community is growing by the minute. It’s all thanks to the attention to detail and quality of her work.

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer masters Thunder Breathing as Zenitsu

If you’d like to stay in the loop on her upcoming projects or potentially even support them, you can find a link to all her socials by clicking here.