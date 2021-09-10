Demon Slayer cosplayer tantalizes fans as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

Christina ‘likeassassin’ Volkova has further solidified her place as one of the biggest stars in the cosplay community with a mesmerizing take on Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer.

Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji might only be a supporting character in Demon Slayer, but she’s won over many fans thanks to her charming personality, exotic appearance, and extraordinary swordsmanship skills.

Cosplayers love bringing her to life in the real world, too. We’ve already seen some incredible transformations from the likes of Jazmine Leija and Namii. However, this one from likeassassin might be the best one yet.

Likeassassin is a master of the craft. Not only is she versatile, having cosplayed everything from Mikasa Ackerman to Triss Merigold, but she’s also incredibly talented. Every cosplay has been a masterpiece, and this one isn’t any different.

The pink and green braided hair, the neon-green eyes, and the Demon Slayer uniform are all on point.

We can also see the hilt of the sword, complete with love hearts etched onto the hilt. And the cherry blossoms in the background round it off perfectly.

More than 11,500 fans liked the post. They summarized it with one word: perfection. And we’re inclined to agree.

It’s just another day in the office for likeassassin. However, it further solidifies her place as one of the most prominent figures in the cosplay scene, and we can’t wait to see what she’s got in store for the future.