 Demon Slayer cosplayer fights off her demonic tendencies as Nezuko Kamado - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer fights off her demonic tendencies as Nezuko Kamado

Published: 12/Jan/2021 6:59

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
@jazmine_leija / Viz Media

Share

A talented Demon Slayer cosplayer has stunned her fans with a phenomenal transformation into Nezuko Kamado, and it looks so good, she’s set the bar high for others to follow.

Nezuko Kamado is one of the main protagonists in Demon Slayer, and fans from all around the world can’t get enough of her. They’re drawn to her frightening yet adorable nature. Plus, her demon abilities make her one of the most powerful and unique characters in the show.

Naturally, that means she’s a popular choice among cosplayers too. People love turning themselves into her, and their fans love it even more. We’ve covered many examples in the past, and they’re all great.

Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
Viz Media
Nezuko Kamado is one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer.

However, the latest one to spark a buzz on social media belongs to a talented cosplayer named Jazmine Leija. She’s already cosplayed everything from Fire Nation Kata from Avatar: The Last Airbender to Shego from Kim Possible.

Now, her Nezuko Kamado cosplay is the latest one on the list, and it’s an absolute gem. “First of Nezuko chan,” she said. She also credited Photography By Raul for capturing the shot.

Jazmine’s cosplay is about as good as it gets. It includes the pink kimono wrapped in a dark brown robe, the red and white checkered sash, and the thick padded material around her socks and sandals, and of course, the trademark bamboo mouthpiece.

However, it also includes finer details like the ribbon in her hair and what looks like pink contact lenses that resemble Nezuko’s eye color. The best part, though, is that they all look like the real deal. The quality is absolutely insane.

It’s still fresh on the scene, but fans have already started pouring in to show their support. There’s no doubt it has the potential to go viral, and if that were to happen, it would be thoroughly deserved.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer glamors enemies as Camie Utsushimi

Published: 10/Jan/2021 18:38

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Camie from My Hero Academia anime next to cosplayer.
Bones / Instagram: @kamiko_zero, @__vishn

Share

My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer made waves on Instagram after transforming into popular character, Camie Utsushimi, with a jaw-dropping costume.

My Hero Academia has continued to explode into a cultural phenomena since its debut in 2016. Viewers around the world can’t get enough of its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the series by bringing one of the show’s most popular characters, Camie Utsushimi. to life. She looks so much like the heroine, it’s almost as if the student has jumped out of the screen.

Screenshot of Camie in my Hero Academia anime.Camie has become a fan-favorite in the wildly popular 2016 hero anime.

My Hero Academia cosplayer shares true-to-life Camie

Camie made her anime debut in Season 3 and has since become a fan-favorite. The powerful heroine heralds from the rival academy Shiketsu High School and her quirk ability is called Glamor. The fierce student is able to emit mist from her mouth which creates illusions.

Popular cosplayer ‘kamiko_zero‘ went viral on Instagram after bringing the beloved character to life. Photographer ‘@__vishn‘ captured the artist posing in Camie’s iconic black leather catsuit with white cuffs.

In the picture, Kamiko perfectly recreates a scene from the anime where Utsushimi introduces herself to Class 1-A of UA High by tipping her cap. The cosplayer grabs on to the prop hat, emblazoned with a metal S, which is her academy’s logo.

The cosplayer also mirrored Camie’s battle stance from the anime in another close-up shot on social media. Hand on her chin, the artist readies to release her Glamour mist which will leave foes confused with hallucinations.

Despite originally coming out in 2014 as a manga, My Hero Academia has found worldwide success years later after being adapted into an anime by Studio Bones.

In April, the animated series wrapped up its fourth arc. Those looking to catch up in time before Season 5 drops can watch all episodes now on Crunchyroll and Funimation.