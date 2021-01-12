Demon Slayer cosplayer fights off her demonic tendencies as Nezuko Kamado - Dexerto

A talented Demon Slayer cosplayer has stunned her fans with a phenomenal transformation into Nezuko Kamado, and it looks so good, she’s set the bar high for others to follow.

Nezuko Kamado is one of the main protagonists in Demon Slayer, and fans from all around the world can’t get enough of her. They’re drawn to her frightening yet adorable nature. Plus, her demon abilities make her one of the most powerful and unique characters in the show.

Naturally, that means she’s a popular choice among cosplayers too. People love turning themselves into her, and their fans love it even more. We’ve covered many examples in the past, and they’re all great.

However, the latest one to spark a buzz on social media belongs to a talented cosplayer named Jazmine Leija. She’s already cosplayed everything from Fire Nation Kata from Avatar: The Last Airbender to Shego from Kim Possible.

Read more: Demon Slayer cosplayer steals hearts as Mitsuri Kanroji

Now, her Nezuko Kamado cosplay is the latest one on the list, and it’s an absolute gem. “First of Nezuko chan,” she said. She also credited Photography By Raul for capturing the shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Libra ♎ Cosplayer 🎭 23 🎂 (@jazmine_leija)

Jazmine’s cosplay is about as good as it gets. It includes the pink kimono wrapped in a dark brown robe, the red and white checkered sash, and the thick padded material around her socks and sandals, and of course, the trademark bamboo mouthpiece.

Read more: Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into demon Doma

However, it also includes finer details like the ribbon in her hair and what looks like pink contact lenses that resemble Nezuko’s eye color. The best part, though, is that they all look like the real deal. The quality is absolutely insane.

It’s still fresh on the scene, but fans have already started pouring in to show their support. There’s no doubt it has the potential to go viral, and if that were to happen, it would be thoroughly deserved.