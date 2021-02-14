When is Demon Slayer Season 2 coming out? Release date, plot, more

After its breakout first season in 2019, Demon Slayer fans have been on the edge of their seats wondering when Season 2 will air. Here is everything we know about the popular anime’s return.

Very few series have captured the imaginations of viewers quite like the first season of Demon Slayer has. Its jaw-dropping art style and brutally dark story about the Kamado siblings avenging their slain family has captivated millions.

However, as soon as the final episode aired in September 2019, fans have been left wondering when the show will be coming back. We’ve got you covered on everything you need to know about the anime’s epic return.

Demon Slayer Season 2 release date

The second season of Demon Slayer is set to release in 2021. A trailer for the season was revealed on February 14. No exact release date has been given, but our best guess would be some point in the Fall.

Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Anime Season 2 PV. Scheduled to air in 2021. pic.twitter.com/dXgXfGCY5t — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) February 14, 2021

Mugen Train

The theatrical release titled Mugen Train bridged the gap between Season 1 and 2.

Mugen picks up exactly after where the last episode ends, and is an adaptation of the “Demon Train” arc in the manga. Fans of the series will want to watch this in order for Season 2 to make any sense.

What will Season 2 be about?

Season 2 will pick up after the film ends and should open with Tanjiro at the butterfly mansion training to become stronger. The story eventually picks up with his group accompanying the Sound Pillar, Uzui, on a mission in the Entertainment District – one of the most popular storylines in the series.

While it’s hard to gauge how far into the manga the next batch of episodes will adapt, the first season covered a total of six arcs. So if we had to make a rough guess, it should cover the remaining five.