When is Demon Slayer Season 2 coming out? Release date, plot, more

Published: 14/Feb/2021 13:28 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 13:37

by Brent Koepp
Ufotable

Demon Slayer

After its breakout first season in 2019, Demon Slayer fans have been on the edge of their seats wondering when Season 2 will air. Here is everything we know about the popular anime’s return.

Very few series have captured the imaginations of viewers quite like the first season of Demon Slayer has. Its jaw-dropping art style and brutally dark story about the Kamado siblings avenging their slain family has captivated millions.

However, as soon as the final episode aired in September 2019, fans have been left wondering when the show will be coming back. We’ve got you covered on everything you need to know about the anime’s epic return.

Ufotable
The 2019 breakout anime exploded in popularity. But when is it returning?

Demon Slayer Season 2 release date

The second season of Demon Slayer is set to release in 2021. A trailer for the season was revealed on February 14. No exact release date has been given, but our best guess would be some point in the Fall.

Mugen Train

The theatrical release titled Mugen Train bridged the gap between Season 1 and 2.

Mugen picks up exactly after where the last episode ends, and is an adaptation of the “Demon Train” arc in the manga. Fans of the series will want to watch this in order for Season 2 to make any sense.

Ufobtable / Twitter: @kimetsu_off
Mugen Train also got an incredibly detailed poster for its theatrical release.

What will Season 2 be about?

Season 2 will pick up after the film ends and should open with Tanjiro at the butterfly mansion training to become stronger. The story eventually picks up with his group accompanying the Sound Pillar, Uzui, on a mission in the Entertainment District – one of the most popular storylines in the series.

Ufotable / AniplexUS
Fans hyped for Season 2 will have to first watch the Mugen Train film which releases in October.

While it’s hard to gauge how far into the manga the next batch of episodes will adapt, the first season covered a total of six arcs. So if we had to make a rough guess, it should cover the remaining five.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer splashes onto the scene as incredible Froppy

Published: 14/Feb/2021 6:30

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Froppy Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @notgrima

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia fans can’t get enough of Froppy, but one talented cosplayer took her adoration to new heights with a stunning re-creation of the character from head to toe.

Tsuyu Asui, better known as Froppy, is undeniably one of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia.

Her quirk, Frog, lets her do almost anything a frog can. But while it seems a little odd compared to other quirks, it’s proven to be useful time and time again.

Plus, combined with her hilariously blunt and outspoken personality and keen intellect, Froppy has proven that she is one of the most formidable heroes in her class. She’s also very mature and responsible, which means she often acts as the caretaker in her group. 

My Hero Academia Froppy Cosplay
Viz Media
Froppy is a good friend and ally to her classmates in My Hero Academia.

Froppy is a popular choice among cosplayers, too. Notgrima, a 25-year-old cosplayer from Colorado, has cosplayed everything from Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Toph Beifong to Kill La Kill’s Ryuko Matoi.

But in her latest piece, she decided to transform into Froppy to celebrate the character’s birthday, and she nailed it. “Do you think Tsuyu’s favorite Disney movie is The Princess and The Frog, or am I just being prejudiced?” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Here For A Good Time™ (@notgrima)

The outfit could not be more perfect. It includes the green bodysuit, white gloves, wrist guards, black straps, belts, boots, webbed flippers, headband, and of course, the trademark goggles.

But that’s not all. She went a step further and matched her hair to the same dark green color and even included a prop to re-create the bow. Combined with the poses and expressions, it’s a complete transformation from head to toe.

Nogrima’s cosplay has been popping off on Instagram. It’s already pulled almost 2,000 likes and has received lots of praise in the comments. However, it’s still early days. If enough people see it, it has the potential to go truly viral.