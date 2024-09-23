Harumasa in Zenless Zone Zero: Leaks and everything we know

Harumasa is an upcoming unit in Zenless Zone Zero and healers have revealed significant details surrounding his potential kit.

Zenless Zone Zero players are currently gearing up to pull for Caesar King and Burnice White. However, there’s a plethora of characters who are set for release in the coming days such as Yanagi and Miyabi.

One such character who is also expected to be released in the future in Harumasa. Players already met him once during one of the missions where Wise struggles to find Belle inside a Hollow Zone. Harumasa helped drive the powerful Hollow away along with Yanagi and Miyabi. He works as part of the Section 6 special operations team.

If you’re interested in learning more about Harumasa from Zenless Zone Zero, we have you covered. It’s also important to mention that even though the leakers have a good track record, fans should take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for official confirmation from the developers.

No, there’s no release date for Harumasa in Zenless Zone Zero.

Based on leaks, he won’t be playable until version 1.4 which won’t be available until the end of December 2024.

Harumasa is an upcoming unit in Zenless Zone Zero.

Attribute and specialty

Harumasa is rumored to be an Electric unit in Zenless Zone Zero similar to Grace Howard.

His specialty is unknown at the time of writing this article. However, based on his kit, he’s expected to be an Attack unit similar to Zhu Yuan.

Leaked kit

Here is what leaks have to say about Harumasa’s early kit in Zenless Zone Zero:

Has an aimed shot and can attack similar to Grace

Taunt animation similar to Lighter

EX Special attack costs 60 Energy

Shoots traps in his aiming mode which explodes

He can mark enemies with his primary arrow. It is unclear what this mark does as of now.

Traps last for 10 seconds at most. If you make new Traps after the cap has been reached, the oldest ones will explode first.

This is all we know about Harumasa from Zenless Zone Zero. For more on the game, check out our version 1.2 hub. You can also check out our guides for Jane Doe and Seth Lowell to cruise through all the content in New Eridu.