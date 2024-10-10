Destiny 2’s Street Fighter collaboration leaked following Revenant update

Destiny 2’s next big collaboration has leaked early as dataminers have unearthed Street Fighter gear on the way to Bungie’s popular looter shooter.

After plenty of anticipation, Episode Revenant finally went live on October 8, adding a ton of new content to Destiny 2 while tweaking plenty of core mechanics under the hood. It’s a jam-packed patch, especially with the new Vesper Dungeon just around the corner too.

But looking beyond what’s in the update itself, dataminers have already uncovered some of what lies ahead. Getting to work right after the new patch landed, those sifting through the game’s files have leaked another marquee collaboration on the way.

Following on from the likes of Mass Effect, The Last of Us, and even Ghostbusters, the next crossover looks to bring Steet Fighter into the mix. Capcom’s legendary fighting game series is unmistakable, as leakers have revealed masks, ghost shells, and more all themed around many of its most popular characters.

Leaked Street Fighter gear coming to Destiny 2

As usual with crossovers of this nature, Guardians can expect to get their hands on a range of unique cosmetics themed around Street Fighter.

First leaked were three distinct Ghost Shells, all styled after a different character from the fighting game’s iconic roster. The Delta Red Ghost Shell is clearly Cammy, the Ansatsuken Ghost Shell is Ryu, and the Kung Fu Ghost Shell is none other than Chun-Li.

Beyond representing the game with your Ghost, however, it appears players will also have the option to stick Blanka’s face over their helmet. A Blanka Mask was also uncovered in the datamine, allegedly set to cost 800 Silver and be equippable across all three classes in Destiny 2.

While there’s nothing that provides any real boost in combat, the leaks did reveal the names of three Finishers on the way to add some punchy style to your gameplay. The classic Hadouken, Lightning Kick, and Spinning Bird Kicks have all been mentioned as new Finishers.

Rounding out the set is an Emblem themed around Street Fighter. The ‘World Warrior’ emblem has ‘KO’ emblazoned over it with a graffiti-esque design giving off Street Fighter 6 visuals.

Below is a quicker look at everything leaked for the Street Fighter crossover in Destiny 2:

Blanka Mask – 800 Silver (usable across all three classes)

– 800 Silver (usable across all three classes) 3 Finishers – Hadouken, Lightning Kick, and Spinning Bird Kick

– Hadouken, Lightning Kick, and Spinning Bird Kick 3 Ghost Shells – Delta Red Ghost (Cammy), Ansatsuken Ghost Shell (Ryu), Kung Fu Ghost Shell (Chun-Li)

– Delta Red Ghost (Cammy), Ansatsuken Ghost Shell (Ryu), Kung Fu Ghost Shell (Chun-Li) 1 Emblem – World Warrior

At the time of writing, there’s no telling when the Street Fighter gear will all go live in Destiny 2. Bungie hasn’t so much as acknowledged these leaks yet, so it’s unclear when the devs plan to release it all in-game.

Given it’s all been included under the surface with the Revenant update, however, it’s safe to assume it won’t be a long wait. We’ll be sure to update you here as any further details emerge in the coming days.