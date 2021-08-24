Demon Slayer cosplayer masters Thunder Breathing as Zenitsu Agatsuma

A talented Demon Slayer fan has brought the anime’s resident scaredy-cat, Zenitsu Agatsuma, to life with an amazing cosplay.

Zenitsu is one of the most loved and hated characters in Demon Slayer due to him being terrified of literally anything that moves, but courageous and powerful when he’s asleep. He befriends protagonist Tanjiro Kamado and travels with him, completing missions for the Demon Slayer Corps.

Cosplayer Morgue from ‘morguecosplay‘ has brought the cowardly swordsman to life with their incredible take that is so good, it’s as though the character has sliced his way out of the screen.

Amazing Demon Slayer Zenitsu Agatsuma cosplay

With their amazing costume and wig, Morgue really does look like the spitting image of Zenitsu. “I did not make the cosplay I bought it, I styled the wig myself,” she revealed to Dexerto.

Despite not making the cosplay herself, she and photographer ‘GCF Photography’ do a fantastic job of bringing the character to life, with the cosplayer adding her own touch with a pair of lightning bolt-shaped earrings.

“I always like to add a bit of individuality to my characters so I thought the earrings were a unique touch,” she said.

As for why Morgue chose to cosplay Zenitsu? “I just recently got into Demon Slayer and saw the move in theaters as well and I absolutely love it,” she said.

“Zenitsu seems to be the most loved and hated character in the series. I think he’s very interesting and while I can acknowledge his flaws I can also see his strengths as a character as well. I also just love his design in general.”

She has also cosplayed other Demon Slayer characters such as Nezuko. To see all of her amazing work, check her out on Instagram here.

If this has made you want to watch Demon Slayer, you can catch all of season one on Netflix right now.

For Mugen Train, the movie that bridges seasons one and two, it’s available on Funimation and major paid streaming services like Apple TV.