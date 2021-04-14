Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer moves with the tide as Fire Nation Katara - Dexerto

Katara is one of the most popular Avatar: The Last Airbender characters in the cosplay scene, but Jazmine Leija’s stunning take on her Fire Nation outfit is one the best we’ve seen.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has many lovable characters, from the naive and innocent Aang to the stalwart and stubborn Toph Beifong. However, none of them are more universally adored than Katara.

Introduced as a warm, compassionate, and somewhat maternal character, Katara never loses her way, even when she becomes a powerful waterbending master capable of healing her allies and even bloodbending her enemies.

A brilliant cosplayer named Jazmine Leija graced her fans with an incredible take on Fire Nation Katara. It holds a candle to some of the other amazing cosplays she’s done in the past.

It was difficult to pick the best shot since there are many incredible ones to choose from. However, the most popular one is a full-body shot of her standing on a weathered shoreside rock bending water in her hands.

Jazmine captured all the essential details, from the messy free-flowing hair to the multi-layered Fire Nation outfit, complete with a neckpiece, bracers, and sandals. Special credit goes to Photography By Raul for the brilliant camera work.

In one of the other photos, she provided a side-by-side comparison of the two outfits. It also allows fans to get a closer look at all the details, which look even more vibrant with the different lighting.

Her outfit is a splitting image from the one in the show. Fans described it as everything from “amazing” and “stunning,” and the praise is well-deserved.

All in all, it’s a brilliant transformation into Katara and another masterful piece by Jazmine. Avatar: The Last Airbender might have ended in 2008, but cosplayers are still doing an excellent job of bringing the characters to life in the real world.