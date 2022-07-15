ZLaner reveals which game he’ll switch to if Warzone 2 is bad

Jacob Hale . 1 hour ago

OpTic Gaming streamer Zack ‘ZLaner’ Lane has revealed which game he’ll switch to if Warzone 2 fails to live up to expectations, and it could be a huge change for the content creator.

ZLaner has established himself as one of the top streamers in Warzone since it first launched in 2020, getting high kill games and competing at the top level in tournaments worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Such is his Warzone prowess that he’s also frequently faced hacking accusations, denying them vehemently and offering all levels of proof to clear his name.

After over two years of predominantly being a Warzone streamer, though, ZLaner might be willing to pass on Call of Duty if Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 fail to live up to his expectations.

In a tweet posted on July 14, ZLaner was clear about his intentions, saying: “If WZ 2 is dog water I’m going full-time Valorant.”

Valorant has become one of the most popular games in the world since Riot Games first released it in June 2020, their first foray into the FPS genre after many years of success with their MOBA hit League of Legends.

ZLaner wasn’t the only one to suggest he could be making a move if they don’t enjoy the new Warzone experience, either.

One of the first to reply to him was fellow battle royale phenom Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas, who said that he would be headed back to Apex Legends if he isn’t impressed with Warzone 2.

I’m going back to Apex if it is— HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) July 15, 2022

Warzone 2 is still very much a mystery to most. While POIs for the new map have been leaked, set to include some classic Modern Warfare locations, and we also know it’ll be on previous-gen consoles, the actual gameplay itself is still unknown.

Many streamers and casual players alike have already moved on from Warzone in recent months, but if Warzone 2 fails to replicate a similar kind of magic, the BR could be in a pretty tough spot.