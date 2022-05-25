Full Warzone 2 map leaked with all POIs

Call of Duty Warzone 2 may not have a release date yet, but a new report has leaked the battle royale’s map.

Warzone 2 is in active development and slated for a 2023 launch, but the next iteration of Call of Duty battle royale’s map has leaked — along with a series of POIs.

In a report from industry insider Tom Henderson (via Try Hard Guides), the new map has been revealed, along with confirmation of the rumored swimming mechanic.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 map and POIs leak

You can see Henderson’s map below:

As you can see from the image above, the lower portion of the map will be dominated by water, with the aforementioned swimming mechanic allowing players to flank, while Henderson notes that the black line indicates a railway line.

Henderson also notes that the map is expected to be larger than both Verdansk and Caldera, the two current Warzone maps and that the long-rumored DMZ mode could take place on the same map in some capacity.

This is a developing news story that we are updating