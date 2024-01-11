ZLaner trolls TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect with bizarre under-map Warzone glitch

Warzone is home to many bugs and glitches, with players finding ways to get under the map. ZLaner found a way to do himself, bringing TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect along for a wild ride.

Since it deployed alongside Season 1 of MW3 and Warzone, Urzikstan’s been home to a wide range of bugs. A few weeks ago, the newly added train produced a nasty glitch, making players unkillable.

While those nasty glitches have been patched, there are still many issues, most notably, players figuring out ways to get out of the map and wreak havoc. Numerous guides and videos showcase how to get out of the map, with fixes seemingly nowhere in sight.

Warzone streamer and OpTic content creator ZLaner has kept up with the out-of-map videos and took to trolling his high-profile teammates while raising awareness.

ZLaner trolls TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect in Warzone

During his January 10 YouTube stream, ZLaner, TimTheTatman, and Dr Disrespect plotted a plan to execute one of the under-map glitches. After a few unsuccessful attempts, the trio landed and put their plan into action, with the results as you can imagine.

Landing on the infamous bridge, the trio takes the zipline down and breaks through the map’s floor, taking them underneath Urzikstan. Both TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect mess up the glitch and are immediately sent to the Gulag.

ZLaner shared the madness to his Twitter/X account, capturing the trio’s POV during this wild moment.

Viewers across YouTube and Twitter/X loved the interaction, as the trio provides comedic relief. Many of the Twitter/X replies noted this likely won’t get fixed anytime soon: “Unless it gives XP, this is gonna be put on the back burner LOL.”

While this was certainly a lighthearted moment, hopefully, the developers turn to fix this before it turns malicious.