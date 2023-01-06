NICKMERCS explains why Warzone 2 is “a lot better” than he thought

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

NICKMERCS dove into Warzone 2 for the first time and left pleasantly surprised after a few days despite having a few concerns.

NICKMERCS and his ALGS Team, Tripods, failed to qualify for the Split 1 playoffs, but the downtime has allowed him to rediscover his passion for CoD. ALGS Split 2 doesn’t begin until January, giving NICKMERKS plenty of time to explore Al Mazrah with friends.

Warzone 2 launched in November, but competing in Apex forced Nick to skip out on trying out the battle royale sequel. TimTheTatman didn’t hold back from roasting Nick as he attempted to re-learn the ropes of Warzone a few months late.

After a few days of streaming the game, NICKMERCS looks more like his dominant self, and he shared his first impression of Warzone 2. After a slew of mixed reviews, Nick’s stance may come as a surprise to some fans.

NICKMERCS shares initial impression of Warzone 2

In NICKMERCS latest YouTube video, he explained how he feels about Warzone 2.

“The game at the core is pretty good, but they added these bots and the backpack loot system. The core game and the UI actually feel pretty da*n good.”

One of his biggest concerns comes with the implementation of AI enemies.

“I don’t know if I’m fighting a bot half the f**king time. I don’t see how that’s not an issue.”

Nick also struggled to come around to adding backpacks and adjusting to Warzone 2’s faster TTK speed.

“The TTK so quick. You blink, and you’re dead. I don’t like backpacks; it’s stupid. It has like this PUBG, H1Z1 kind of thing going on.”

Despite listing a few concerns, he was impressed by the game’s movement, gunfights, and look and feel of Al Mazrah. Nick said he would continue streaming Warzone 2 through January and some of February as long as he likes the game.

However, don’t expect Nick to become a full-time Warzone streamer again; as he said, once it gets closer to ALGS Split 2, he will be dedicating all of his time to playing Apex Legends.