CoD fans livid after Warzone 2 announced for last-gen consoles: “total fail”

As Call of Duty fans get excited over Modern Warfare 2, Activision has confirmed that its battle royale spinoff Warzone will be released on last-gen consoles in addition to current ones, sparking backlash from the community.

Since its launch, Warzone has been both one of the most exciting battle royales and one of the most controversial.

Numerous bugs, cheating issues and balance debacles have plagued the game, but with Warzone 2 on the horizon, players have been hoping that the experience is refreshed, especially for console users.

Sadly, on June 8, it was confirmed that Warzone 2 would be available on both last-gen (Xbox One and PS4) and current consoles and fans are not happy in the slightest.

Starting October 28, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is scheduled for release on PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC https://t.co/4ntwYWGOgX, and PC Steam. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is scheduled for release later this year on the same platforms. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 8, 2022

Warzone 2 players furious over last-gen console release

After news of the cross-gen release was announced, fans flocked to Reddit and other social media sites to discuss the news, blasting Activision for the decision.

One of the biggest concerns from users is that the last-gen consoles would hold Warzone 2 back both graphically and from a gameplay perspective.

“This whole ‘new era of COD’ is a marketing ploy,” one Redditor wrote. “The game won’t be able to do anything that an old generation console cannot handle. Pretty lame.”

“Wish they can actually focus on what’s actually good for the franchise instead of trying to make every penny possible,” another Reddit user said.

Read More: Modern Warfare 2 will completely change how water works in Warzone

“This is the saddest f**king CoD news I’ve heard in a long time. Wow,” someone else chimed in, prompting agreement from other players. “Total fail already.”

Of course, until players try the game for themselves, these are all early concerns, but it will be interesting to see if they end up being warranted once the battle royale sequel is released later this year.

