Warzone 2 devs confirm cash and buy station price changes for Season 2

Warzone 2 developers announced an overhaul for buy station prices and cash looting coming in Season 2.

Activision confirmed that WZ2 and MW2 both received a delay until February 15. The decision disappointed fans, but the developers lifted spirits by teasing significant changes coming to the upcoming season.

Infinity Ward and Raven Software listened to community feedback and announced 1v1 Gulag matches, major loot changes, and Hardcore mode returning to MW2. All three changes address issues raised, and players have reacted positively to each announcement.

Warzone 2 players have voiced concerns over steep loadout prices and sparse cash ground loot. Fortunately, the developers unveiled a plan to combat both issues.

Activision Buy Stations have already undergone massive changes in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 cash and price changes coming in Season 2

On January 23, the Warzone 2 developers announced, “There’s now more lootable cash available in Battle Royale, and prices are getting balanced to give you more bang for your buck.”

Loadout Drop Grenades currently cost $32,000, which is a lot to fork over, considering the limited amount of lootable cash. Buying back a squad member costs $4,000. Players only find money on Al Mazrah in cash registers, loot crates, or loose on tables or shelves.

Limited cash makes it difficult to buy back teammates or purchase valuable items from buy stations. Completing contracts always provides a viable option to make a quick buck, but looting enemy bodies is the only reliable option in the later stages of the game.

Activision did not specify what specific changes are coming, but buying back teammates and purchasing valuable items should become more accessible when squads need it most for the final circle.

We will update you when we learn more about Season 2 in the upcoming studio blog.