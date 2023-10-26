Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 PC system requirements- Minimum and recommended specs

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is releasing on November 10, 2023 worldwide. Here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for the game.

Modern Warfare 3 is a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2. In this upcoming title, players will get access to a brand-new story, new maps, new guns, bundles, and a lot more. Therefore, players are hyped surrounding the game with the community showcasing support for some of the changes being introduced so far.

As such, players are eager to learn about the system requirements for Modern Warfare 3. Fortunately, the minimum bar to play the game is very low, which means even old machines can run it with ease.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Modern Warfare 3.

Activision Modern Warfare 3 system requirements revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 PC system requirements

Minimum Requirements

The minimum system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 have been mentioned below:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB Video Card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 480

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 480 VRAM : 3 GB

: 3 GB Storage: SSD with 65 GB available space (25 GB with COD HQ downloaded)

Therefore, the minimum requirements are exceptionally forgiving. The video cards are several years old and so are the CPU requirements. The only issue some players might have is with the RAM in case they are still rocking 8 GB.

Lastly, the SSD requirement is understandable as it is a standard in modern-day gaming.

Recommended system requirements

Here are the recommended system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3:

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU : Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB Video Card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / GeForce RTX 3050 or AMD Radeon RX Vega

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / GeForce RTX 3050 or AMD Radeon RX Vega Video Memory : 6 GB

: 6 GB Storage Space: SSD with 65 GB available space (25 GB with COD HQ downloaded)

In terms of recommended requirements, the CPU needs are still quite good. However, the GPU and RAM requirements have been enhanced quite a lot. Even then RTX 3050 is not much different in terms of performance when compared to a 1660 Super or a 1080.

This concludes all you need to know regarding the PC system requirements for Modern Warfare 3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

