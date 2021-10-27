Warzone reports suggest new Pacific map won’t actually have WWII setting

With Vanguard taking the Call of Duty franchise back to World War II, it was assumed the upcoming Warzone integration and its new Pacific map would follow suit. However, new reports suggest that isn’t the case, and Warzone could be heading to a different period in time.

Just one week out from this year’s new CoD release, we’re also fast-approaching Vanguard’s integration with Warzone. From WWII-era weapons and Operators to the new Pacific map, there’s plenty on the horizon.

With the jump back in time to WWII, the first game set during that era since 2017’s WWII by Sledgehammer Games, it was a fair assumption Warzone would follow along. After a year in the Modern Warfare cycle, followed by a switch in the Cold War era, it was largely expected a WWII transition was up next.

Although nothing is confirmed, new reports have indicated that isn’t the case: Warzone may not be heading back in time at Vanguard’s release after all.

I have a good source for this information, it's not based off of anything simple. I'm pretty confident in it. https://t.co/YQAHZNywKR — Bread (@BreadisModding) October 26, 2021

“The Pacific Warzone map is not set in WWII,” a prominent CoD leaker shared on October 26. “I have a good source for this information, it’s not based on anything simple.”

They advised fans to take the information with a grain of salt until it’s confirmed. However, they are “confident” in their source. No other setting was implied, though the CoD community was quick to take some guesses.

Sticking to a more modern era could “make the most sense,” one player explained on Reddit. Not only would it contextualize Modern Warfare and Cold War-era weaponry on the new Pacific map, but it would also allow Warzone to keep its current slate of vehicles.

Many of Warzone’s current features would need to be either reworked or removed altogether if the game switched back to the 1940s.

So keeping the Pacific map in a different timeline to Vanguard’s multiplayer, Zombies, and campaign modes may be the best way to keep each player base happy.

We’re closing in on Vanguard’s November 5 launch so confirmation on the subsequent Warzone integration shouldn’t be far off.

We’ll likely see plenty of teasers in the battle royale itself, especially with a leaked event supposedly framing the next chapter. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any new hints in the coming days