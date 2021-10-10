Warzone players want simple in-game feature to avoid hackers

The Warzone community has been infested with hackers for quite some time, but Call of Duty players think adding an in-game block feature will help avoid running into hackers.

Unfortunately, hacking is no stranger to the streets of Verdansk, as cheaters do all sorts of things like ruin games or use unreleased skins.

Despite all of the complaints, there has slowly been some progress made by the devs to eliminate these cheaters.

While players patiently wait for the integration of Vanguard’s anti-cheat to Warzone, the community has come up with a feature to help with the hacking problem.

Warzone players suggest in-game block feature to avoid hackers

While there is no official anti-cheat, a good way for players to stay away from hackers is by blocking them. Even though this isn’t the most ideal way to clean up the streets, it is the easiest method players have.

However, this Reddit post by ‘mugs_sgum’ suggests that Raven Software should add a block button in-game so players can immediately take care of running into a cheater.

Currently, people that wish to block someone have to leave the game they are in. After that, you need to access the ‘Recent Players’ tab, find the cheater, and then block them.

By adding this in-game, it will allow fans to not have to go through the pain of searching through the recent players. Also, you won’t need to remember what their name was.

One Redditor really liked this idea and said, “Especially since they don’t always update immediately and you have to wait 5 minutes for their name to load in.” Players think this could be a big help as it can take a while for that tab to update.

While Vanguard is around a month away with the integration soon to follow, this could just be one of a lot of changes coming to Warzone to prevent hacking in the game.