Warzone’s Squid Game loadout challenge is taking over TikTok

Dystopian Netflix show Squid Game is dominating the streaming platform and the internet, but for some fans watching the show isn’t enough, as a TikTok loadout challenge has appeared in Warzone.

Squid Game is a Korean survival drama, that sees contestants from different walks of life compete in children’s games to win a gigantic cash prize. Already one of Netflix’s most-watched series’, the show continues to bring droves of fans.

If watching the show wasn’t enough to satisfy your Squid Game fix, then a trip to the streets of Verdansk or cells of Rebirth Island might just be what you need, as an emerging TikTok is taking inspiration from the show.

While players can’t don the fluorescent pink garbs of the Squid Game enforcers, some keen-eyed viewers have taken note of their weaponry with a Warzone loadout inspired by the show.

There’s no big robot with assault rifles shooting here, but instead, the class revolves around Modern Warfare’s MP5 and the Magnum sidearm.

Some players have taken the challenge to next level by using completely stock versions of both weapons, but you don’t have to do that as there is an MP5 loadout that players are using.

Warzone’s Squid Game MP5 (MW) loadout

Barrel: Compensator

Laser: Tac Laser

Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

The trend has already seen other players discover the remnants of fans trying to use this class for maximum effect.

However, results may vary depending on how sweaty the lobby is.

This is definitely one of the more unexpected loadouts to appear in Warzone, but when Judge Dread and Rambo are playable, anything is possible.