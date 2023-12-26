Warzone expert’s Season 1 MCW build competes with SMGs

The MCW is an all-around beast in Warzone, but it suffers in close-range encounters. Metaphor solves that issue with this simple loadout, capable of turning the rifle into an SMG powerhouse.

Modern Warfare 3‘s integration into Warzone came with the arrival of Season 1, introducing over 30 new weapons to the battle royale. As is somewhat to be expected, the guns that performed well in multiplayer, DG-56 and Rival-9, are doing the rounds in every player’s favorite build.

However, despite the MCW being one of MW3’s top weapons, it’s fallen out of rotation rather quickly.

Luckily, if you’re one of the MCW hopeful’s Warzone experts, Metaphor has just the loadout for you to turn the assault rifle into something with more kick — an SMG. Here’s what you need to know.

Metaphor’s Warzone Season 1 MCW build

In a new video, Metaphor demonstrated his new monster Warzone build for the MCW, which turns it into an SMG. This came as a suggestion from fellow content creator JGOD.

Here’s the setup for Metaphor’s Warzone MCW below, with the key component being the JAK Raven Kit, giving this build one of the fastest TTKs in-game and serving as excellent sniper support:

Barrel: Kimura Silentshot Integral

Kimura Silentshot Integral Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

RB Regal Heavy Stock Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Ammunition : Blackout High Grain Rounds

: Blackout High Grain Rounds Conversion Kit: JAK Raven Kit

From the top, the Kimura Silentshot Integral barrel boosts the sprint-to-fire and ADS speeds great for close-quarter encounters, and it also comes with a built-in suppressor. The Regal Heavy Stock helps with recoil control and gun kick control, meaning you’ll still be capable in midrange fights.

The 40-round mag is the play here, as the conversion kit will chew through the default 30 30-round mag. The Blackout High Grain Rounds will improve your damage range and bullet velocity while removing enemy skulls from the map upon kills.

Finally, the JAK Raven Kit is the key here, as it turns the steady assault rifle into a monstrous SMG with an improved fire rate, close-range damage, and handling.

How to unlock the JAK Raven Kit for the MCW

To unlock and use the JAK Raven Kit, you have to meet two requirements. First, you must complete five challenges from Week 1 of the Weekly Challenges in MW3. Thankfully, the challenges can be completed across the three modes of MWZ, multiplayer, and Warzone.

Once you have it unlocked, you must have the MCW leveled up to level 28 to equip it.

That’s everything you need to know on Metaphor’s MCW loadout for Season 1 of Warzone. Check out our related COD coverage below for more tips and tricks.

