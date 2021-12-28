Warzone Bren loadout removes recoil with one simple change

The Bren LMG is one of the most popular weapons across both CoD Vanguard and Warzone, thanks mainly to its large mags and firepower. Now, players have discovered an easy way to completely remove the gun’s recoil, making it an absolute laser.

Whether you are a Warzone or Vanguard player, getting to grips with the new WWII-era weapons is vital to success. But with so many to choose from, finding the right loadout can be extremely tricky.

It’s especially difficult when you’re just starting out, and you haven’t unlocked the meta attachments that make everyone else’s guns ridiculously powerful. So, you’re going to need a weapon that is extremely effective, without the need for high-level attachments to make it useable.

The Bren LMG can be made into a no-recoil laser with a lot of extra equipment, but players have figured out a way to do it without these fancy attachments. Here’s how to completely remove the Bren’s recoil and make it the “most accurate LMG in the game.”

The method was uploaded to Reddit by user Matthew106, accompanied by a clip to back up his claim. He revealed that by simply switching to semi-auto mode, you can land plenty of shots in quick succession with zero recoil.

As you can see from the video, when fully automatic the kick quickly points the barrel of the gun up towards the ceiling, demonstrating how tough it is to keep the LMG in check. However, once the player switches modes, they are able to fire multiple shots at the exact same spot on the wall by quickly spamming the trigger.

Given that the Bren already packs a punch, Matthew claims using this trick turns the LMG into a “zero recoil two shot weapon” that is “too good” not to use.

A number of LMGs also have the ability to switch fire rates, but it only appears to have a drastic effect on the Bren. The MG-42 and DP-27 have too high a TTK to make the switch worthwhile, and the Type 11 apparently has ‘triple’ the recoil when firing single shots.

Although this tip is extremely effective if you only have basic attachments, once you’ve leveled up and can equip the .50 BMG 50 Round Mags and a good scope, the Bren becomes a monster at medium to long-range.

There’s a good chance that devs will patch the low recoil in a future update, so we recommend getting some games in while you still can. For more loadout tips, check out our other weapon guides:

