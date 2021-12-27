Swagg shows why Warzone fire rounds make MP-40 loadout “OP”

Warzone streamer Swagg took the game’s most popular weapon and showed how incendiary rounds make the MP-40 extremely overpowered.
Season 1 of Warzone Pacific brought a new era to the game after adding 40 new weapons that shifted the meta away from Cold War’s arsenal.
This saw the likes of the Bren, BAR, and others rise in popularity but none have reached the height the MP-40 has.
As the battle royale’s most popular weapon, according to WZ Ranked, the MP-40 is extremely viable but Swagg shows why fire rounds make this loadout even stronger.
Swagg’s Warzone incendiary round loadout makes MP-40 strong
As seen in the picture, Swagg shows off his complete MP-40 loadout which features fire rounds to pack a heavier punch.
Here are the full attachments he uses:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag
- Ammo Type: Incendiary
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Unmarked
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
Swagg really leans on the Incendiary ammo type that gives the MP-40 the fastest TTK possible on the SMG.
In his YouTube video, he shows off this build in action. He said, “The MP-40 already kills dummy quick. I threw on incendiary rounds and it’s just not even fair.”
From his gameplay, you can see him racking up plenty of multi-kills along with displaying just how quickly this weapon can melt down enemies with the fire rounds.
The MP-40 is currently the most picked gun in all of Warzone so next time you drop into Caldera you will certainly want to give this loadout a try as it is arguably the best in the game.
