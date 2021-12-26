IceManIsaac unveils “no-recoil” Bren Warzone loadout to dominate Caldera

Warzone YouTuber and content creator IceManIsaac has unveiled his “no-recoil” Bren loadout to dominate Caldera in Season One, claiming it’s now the best gun in the battle royale.
Warzone fans have more options than ever following the integration of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and the Bren is one of the weapons that has risen the fastest. It currently sits fifth on the list of the game’s most popular weapons but is rising quickly, knocking Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard weapons out of its way.
One of the game’s more prominent content creators to swear by the Bren is IceManIsaac, a competitive player with nearly 500k subscribers on YouTube.
A December 24 video saw the YouTube star outline his favored Bren loadout for Season One, minimizing its recoil and maximizing its damage.
IceManIsaac “no-recoil” Bren loadout for Warzone Pacific Season One
Describing it as the “new meta AR you should be using in Warzone”, Isaac’s chosen loadout reduces the gun’s already modest recoil, as well as ensuring it’ll out-gun nearly any other weapon at medium ranges.
Whilst technically a light machine gun (LMG), Isaac’s attachments make the Bren a de facto AR, meaning it might be slightly less suitable for those longer ranges. Also, despite numerous handling improvements, any LMG should be used with caution if you like running and gunning.
The full loadout is detailed below:
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: Queen’s 705mm Royal
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: Queen’s Model 11 BH
- Perk: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
Realistically, fans can swap out Isaac’s SVT-40 optics depending on their personal preference. The rest, though, seems fine-tuned to create carnage and problems for all your Warzone opponents.
With the Bren quickly becoming a fan-favorite, there’s every chance Raven will nerf it in the coming weeks. For now, though, this loadout makes it an undeniable behemoth.