Warzone 2 & MW2 crashing issues run rampant after Season 2 update

Unfortunately for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players, the issue of game crashing seems to have returned with a vengeance as there are countless reports of the Season 2 update making the game unplayable for many.

A new seasonal content drop is normally a glorious time for Call of Duty players with new guns distributed across both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, as well as big-time features – such as the new Ashika Island Resurgence map.

MW2 players have been enjoying the new change made to reticles and WZ2 players have lapped up the secret bunker in Warzone 2’s Ashika Island for insane loot.

However, all of this enjoyment is being counteracted by consistent game crash issues that are plaguing the games of many CoD players in Season 2.

The problem has been picked up on and addressed by Infinity Ward themselves who had this to say: “We’re investigating a crash impacting some Players upon starting the game. Stay tuned for updates.”

It seems to go further than just merely starting the game though as players have reported their game crashing during the opening cutscene for the new season.

One CoD player claimed that they had spent 11 hours trying to enjoy CoD and showed off a simply staggering amount of crash feedback messages they had sent off to Sony.

If all of this wasn’t bad enough, players are also crashing constantly during the middle of matches, resulting in players winding up with 1-hour suspensions that aren’t their fault and then preventing players from even trying to play the game at all.

These game crashes seem like they can happen at any time and without warning, meaning it could be a lottery trying to play a game of Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.

It’s definitely not convenient, especially in light of recent news that Warzone 2 players are already having their games crashed on purpose.

But the fact that Infinity Ward has already acknowledged the problems will be a good sign though, and it should mean that fixes should be on the way sooner rather than later.