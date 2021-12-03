Shadowbanned Warzone streamer reveals just how easy lobbies can get

Call of Duty: Warzone streamer and tournament player, bbreadman, apparently got shadowbanned. And it turns out that might be a good thing for content, as it immediately gave him ludicrously easy lobbies.

Bbreadman is a good Warzone player. He normally has a 5.99 K/D and the skills to drop trick shots on big names like Dr Disrespect in the game’s biggest tournaments.

Apparently, Bread may have been a little too good or received one too many reports from upset victims. He let people know that he had been shadowbanned and, shortly after, showed what that means.

As it turns out, you can get amazing lobbies. The 5.99 K/D streamer, duo’ed with Speros (who has a 3.54 K/D) was placed in a game with a median K/D of… 0.47.

Advertisement

Shadowbanned Warzone players get easy lobbies?

FIRST LOBBY WHILE SHADOWBANNED LOL pic.twitter.com/mMUziEmDJt — bbreadman (@bbreadmanW) December 2, 2021

In Bread’s tweet, he seemed just as confused as the rest of us. While the shadowban does force him to play in servers up to 350 ping, it seemed to counterbalance that with a really easy lobby.

The streamer reacted with a simple, caps-locked “FIRST LOBBY WHILE SHADOWBANNED LOL,” with a screenshot showing just how uneven the lobby was.

still shadowbanned, pls help plox pic.twitter.com/uVRpbCPSiM — bbreadman (@bbreadmanW) December 3, 2021

A day later, Bread still appears to be shadowbanned. As he’s asked for help fixing the situation, which routinely puts him in higher-ping lobbies and gives him longer queue times.

Still, he’s made the most out of this interesting punishment. Since sharing the first lobby he got, Bread’s raised his K/D to 6.0. No word yet on whether or not his quasi-ban will be lifted or if it’s continuing to give him easy matchups.

Advertisement

When Warzone Pacific launches on December 8, there are hopes that the entire ban situation will become less cloudy. The new season will launch with a RICOCHET Anti-Cheat, so there could be fewer false bans and fewer hackers as well.