Warzone players stunned by grandma’s “disgusting” combat bow triple kill

A Warzone-playing grandma has once again made waves on TikTok after landing a triple kill with the combat bow, impressing everyone in the lobby.

The combat bow is one of the most powerful weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone. With the power to one-shot enemies from miles away, it’s extremely lethal in the right hands.

As it turns out, a grandmother by the name of “Tacticalgramma” has more than enough skill to not only wield the precision-based weapon, but look at lot like Hawkeye from the Avengers in the process.

Taking to TikTok, Tacticalgramma showed why she’s one of the craziest content creators out there and why players shouldn’t underestimate her despite her age.

Grandmother stuns Warzone lobby with insane snipe

If you had only one bow and your team consisted of Legolas, Hawkeye, and Tacticalgramma, who would you give the weapon to? If you picked anyone besides Tacticalgramma, you need to watch this clip.

Armed with the explosive combat bow and stationed on the top of a building, the elder aimed and fired her shot at a vehicle full of enemies.

The end result was magnificent, securing the triple kill, team wipe, and destroying the vehicle in the process — all while her squad cheered her on.

“You’re so disgusting!” one of her teammates laughed. “You’re out here whooping people with that thing.”

Gramma popped off too, shouting “let’s go” in glee at her literally explosive shot.

Next time you’re queuing up for some Warzone, keep your head up, because there’s a chance a literal grandma could have you in her crosshairs and it’s only a matter of time before you’re sent to the gulag.