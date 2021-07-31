Kar98 or Swiss? JGOD settles Warzone’s “best sniper” debate

It’s time to settle the debate of the Kar98k and the Swiss K31 with help from content creator JGOD, who gave his take on the best sniper in Warzone.

Warzone gives you the option to customize your loadout and pick exactly what you want to run. One hot debate in the community is which sniper is the best to run with in Verdansk.

The two snipers that always end up in the topic is the Kar98k and the Swiss K31, both snipers have the potential to wipe a squad of the map but one must reign higher than the other.

In JGOD’s latest video he breaks down specifics for each weapon and which attachments can make one specific gun the superior.

JGOD settles Kar98k vs Swiss K31 debate

JGOD says that the difference is not gigantic but the Swiss is the best sniper in Warzone.

He says “based on the data you have to give it to the Swiss,” and in this comparison he shows exactly why that is the case.

The biggest reason JGOD picks the Swiss is because you can get the greater bullet velocity which allows you to shoot enemies are a further range and do damage a lot faster.

He also notes that the sway on both weapons is pretty similar so there isn’t a trade off there.

The only downside of his Swiss loadout is that the aim down sight time is slower than the Kar98. But if you’re posted up in Verdansk, rather than quick scoping, it shouldn’t be the biggest deal.

We have provided the loadouts JGOD recommends for each sniper.

Kar98k Loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”

Singuard Custom 27.6” Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

Swiss K31 Loadout

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Gru Suppressor Barrel: 24.9” Combat Recon

24.9” Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Grip

JGOD also makes a note to players to not use the blueprint version for the Swiss as the reticle is off centered and you will miss some shots.

Next time you drop into Verdansk you’ll definitely want to give this Swiss K31 a go and see how many kills you can get running JGOD’s best sniper setup in the game.