Vanguard leak hints at Captain America & Indiana Jones operator skins

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard leak suggests that movie icons Captain America and Indiana Jones are coming to the game as operator skins.

Operator skins are a huge part of Call of Duty’s customization as players can unlock or buy different characters to run around the battlefield with. In the past, Activision has teamed up with Hollywood to bring some of their biggest movie icons like Rambo, John McClane, Ghostface, and more.

However, Call of Duty Vanguard players may be getting their hands on new movie characters as a leak suggests that two famous icons are coming to the game – and they’re both perfect for Vanguard’s WWII setting.

CoD: Vanguard leak shows Captain America and Indiana Jones operators

According to longtime CoD leaker Tom Henderson, Marvel’s Captain America and Hollywood star Indiana Jones are both coming to Vanguard.

Both Captain America and Indiana Jones seem to be making their way to #Vanguard in the near future. Disney had been in talks with Activision in the summer on potential partnership opportunities. pic.twitter.com/XI7juVSdfC — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 11, 2021

Henderson said that Disney has been in talks with Activision to work on partnership opportunities and it appears Call of Duty Vanguard players may get this ultimate crossover featuring the First Avenger and the whip-cracking archaeologist.

Dataminers have also done some digging in the game’s files to reveal artwork, calling cards, and a possible event tied to their appearances.

The leak, by ModenasHD, shows off Captain America and Indiana Jones with the code “S4_AH_SET_CAPTAINAMERICA” and “S4_AH_SET_INDIANAJONES.”

ModenasHD believes that “AH” is code for “American Hero” and could be the event that comes to the game when these operator skins are released.

For now, players will need to wait to see if Activision makes this official, but if they do then expect to be able to use these operators in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone when integration occurs.